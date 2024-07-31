BRIGHTON - Anyone who has shopped for school supplies recently has noticed the sticker shock of how much these materials cost. Knowing that high prices put much needed school supplies out of reach for some families, St. John’s UCC of Brighton, Illinois has decided to address this need and have some fun while doing it! On August 4, 2024, the church will host a free carnival on its parking lot where kids can win school supplies and other prizes.

Children can compete in games such as pig races, outdoor Jenga, bean bag toss, washers, and many other fun games. Kids can win backpacks, writing supplies, folders and art supplies, and superhero masks and airplane gliders. St. John’s will host the carnival from 2-4 p.m. Free drinks and Prairie Farms ice cream products will be given away throughout the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pastor John Pawloski commented: “This is a way for families having a hard time affording back-to-school supplies to get the items they need without having to ask for assistance. We wanted to do something for the community that was fun and addressed the real problem of some children going to school on their first day without so much as a pencil.”

This event is completely free and open to the public.

All are welcome to worship each Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s UCC at 216 North St., Brighton, IL 62012.

More like this: