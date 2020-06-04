CARROLLTON - St. John the Evangelist School recently announced it received a $5,000 grant from Bayer Fund, which will be used to purchase new K-5 Science materials and implement a 3D Printing program in grades 6-8.

“We feel very blessed to receive these funds,” said Julie Lake, Principal of St. John the Evangelist School. “This grant will allow us to provide more STEM opportunities for our students. We plan to purchase more hands-on science materials for our K-5th grade students and being a 3D Printing program for sixth-to-eighth-grade students, especially in this time of uncertainty.

“This grant will not only provide support to our organization, but also the community we serve by allowing us to develop students with critical thinking skills to solve real-life problems in their homes, communities and careers.

“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of the Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”

In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs to food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million. To learn more about the Bayer Fund visit:

visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.

