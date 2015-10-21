Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into the death of a St. Jacob man who perished following a motorcycle crash Tuesday night.

Michael D. Harris

Male/White, 40 years

St. Jacob, Illinois

appeared to have been travelling eastbound on Schmalz Road, near Schlaefer Road, in rural St. Jacob when he lost control of his 2012 Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle.  The event was unwitnessed.  He was discovered by another motorist who notified the Madison County Sheriff’s Deparment at 11:17 p.m., October 20, 2015. 

The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:32 a.m. (Wednesday, October 21, 2015) by Madison County Coroner’s Supervisory Investigator Deborah B. von Nida. The decedent was found wearing a helmet. 

The decedent appeared to have died as a result of neck trauma, the coroner's office said.  Toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time.   The death remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department as well. 

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time but are under the direction of Richeson Funeral Home of Troy, Illinois.

               

