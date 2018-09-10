JERSEYVILLE - The St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School Harvest Fest will offer live music, great food and cold drinks Friday, Sept. 14, to Sunday, Sept. 16, at the St. Francis Church grounds.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School Harvest Fest.

The mission of the event is to provide financial support for the St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School. 100 percent of the funds raised are for the benefit of the St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School.

"The 2017 Harvest Fest was the 19th edition of our annual event, and over the 19 years we’ve proudly donated $1,886,756 to St. Francis Holy Ghost School," Laef Lorton, event chairman said. "Harvest Fest helps St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School provide an affordable Catholic education for Jersey County Catholic families."

"Harvest Fest is not just a gathering of the local Catholic community, but all of Jersey County. We have entertainment for all ages, including a petting zoo, kids’ games, bingo, live music, food, beer and refreshments."

Tim Dean is the event's vice chairman among countless subcommittee co-chairs. A total of 30 committee members help organize and lead the weekend.

"In 2017 we donated $125,000 to St. Francis Holy Ghost School," Lorton said.

Live music is set all weekend long with Jon Evans Trio (Friday Night), Back in the Saddle (Saturday Night) and Outlaw Opry (Sunday evening).

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, the Grand Raffle is scheduled. The Grand Raffle will feature $24,000 in cash prizes and a $10,000 grand prize.

