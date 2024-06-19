William BucklerBELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has provided a prominent case update.

On November 22, 2022, William Buckler, 56, Lowry City, was arrested by a St. Clair County deputy for Child Molestation 1st, a Class A Felony.

"Upon further investigation of the case, Buckler was arrested while incarcerated, on a St. Clair County warrant for four charges of Child Molestation with a bond of $200,000 cash surety," the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

On June 11, 2024, William Buckler was found guilty by jury.

He is charged with four counts of Child Molestation - 1st Degree. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 5, 2024.

