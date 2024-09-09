BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department took part in a successful fundraising event on Saturday at Eckert's in Belleville to support BackStoppers, an organization that aids families of fallen first responders. Deputies participated in the "Dunk a Deputy" activity, drawing a significant crowd and generating substantial contributions to the cause.

The "Dunk a Deputy" event offers community members the opportunity to dunk their favorite or least favorite deputy, adding an element of fun to the serious mission of supporting families affected by the loss or injury of first responders.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to BackStoppers, which provides financial assistance and support to the families of police officers, firefighters, and other emergency personnel who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

The Sheriff's Department expressed gratitude for the community's participation and emphasized the importance of supporting those who risk their lives to ensure public safety.