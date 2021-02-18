BELLEVILLE - The St. Clair County Transit District’s (SCCTD) Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, February 16, to approve a contract with Bright Space Studio, located in Swansea, for design upgrades to the common areas of the Belleville MetroLink Station. Areas to be upgraded include public restrooms, common lobby area, landscaping and outside plaza area as a part of the design contract. The Belleville MetroLink Station construction was completed in 2001 and has not been updated since.

“We are committed to ensuring the success of transit in Southwestern Illinois,” said Herb Simmons, Chair of St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees. “It is time to begin to look at upgrading our stations in Illinois to meet both the current and future needs of passengers using the transit system. This project is funded through a prior $248,000 Illinois Capital Grant.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2021.

