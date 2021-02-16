EAST ST. LOUIS, IL - You can still weigh in!!! The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD), in collaboration with Citizens for Modern Transit and AARP in St. Louis and Metro Transit, want your input and feedback on the potential design concepts for the Emerson Park MetroLink station. Metro East area residents, business leaders, and transit riders can view the video from the first design workshop held on February 9th by clicking here, https://youtu.be/uXNCZ54dmUY. They can take the design survey and share their thoughts here https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EmersonParkDesign. All survey responses will be used to assist the project team as they explore potential design ideas for the public space between the bus bays and the MetroLink entrance. The project goal is to transform this public space into a fun, interactive space for both the riders and community that reflects the rich cultural heritage of East St. Louis. The next virtual design workshop will be held on March 2 via Zoom at 6:00 p.m. Registration for this workshop is now open online at www.cmt-stl.org.

The “Transit Stop Transformation Project” at the Emerson Park Transit Center is the first of its kind to be implemented in the Metro East. It is an extension of Citizens for Modern Transit and AARP in St. Louis’ ongoing effort to raise awareness about the importance of “placemaking” around transit. “Placemaking” is a concept that transforms the area people simply pass through in route to their next destination, into an active and engaging corridor that connects individuals and neighborhoods by offering access to products, services, activities, and green space.

“This project is long overdue and will go a long way towards enhancing the commuter experience,” said Herb Simmons, Chair of the St. Clair County Transit District Board of Trustees. “Last summer, we began making enhancements at this station with the installation of LED lighting and upgrades to the parking lot. More investments are coming soon with the construction of a state-of-the-art security facility that will be the new home of the St. Clair County MetroLink Sheriff’s Deputies. We are excited about the possibilities this project will ultimately unlock and look forward to working collaboratively with the community to reimagine this blank canvas.”

For more information about this project and how you can get involved, visit www.cmt-stl.org.

