BELLEVILLE – To help meet the changing needs of its customer base, the St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) will begin offering the SCCTD Flyer service in Belleville beginning May 17. The service will replace the fixed-route #17 MetroBus (Carlyle Plaza – 17th Street), which is being discontinued on June 14 as part of planned route changes. The flexible, on-demand, shared-ride service will link residents in Belleville to MetroLink, MetroBus or anywhere they need to go within the designated Belleville Mobility On-Demand (MOD) Zone. A ride can be scheduled by calling (618) 800-6884 or through the TransLoc app, which provides an estimated pick-up time, real-time ride tracking and an alert in advance of arrival.

The Belleville MOD Zone for the SCCTD Flyer in Belleville extends from North Belt, B Street and Shiloh Station Road on the North, to Rentchler Road on the East, to Hwy 15 on the South and 17th Street on the West.

The SCCTD Flyer is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $1 per one-way trip to or from The Belleville Transit Center, which provides a direct connection to the MetroLink and three, fixed MetroBus routes, including 1–Main Street-State Street, 15–Belleville-Shiloh-O’Fallon and 16–St. Clair Square. Trips within the Belleville MOD Zone not utilizing the Belleville Transit Center are $3 per one-way trip to homes, workplaces, schools, healthcare facilities, shopping establishments, entertainment venues and other destinations. Those with a Senior Pass or Benefit Access Pass (BAP) can go anywhere within the Belleville MOD zone for $1. No transfers are accepted. Fare can be purchased through the TransLoc app and at Ticket Vending Machines at MetroLink Stations in Illinois. No cash fares will be accepted.

“We are continually working to meet the ever-changing mobility needs of passengers,” said Herb Simmons, Chair of St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees. “We understand the importance of providing public transit access close to people’s homes and places of employment. It is key to building ridership and we feel the SCCTD Flyer will be a great fit for Belleville residents traveling within the defined Mobility on Demand Zone.”

The SCCTD Flyer services is also available in East St. Louis and Fairmont City. Other cities, including Kansas City, Mo., Sacramento, Calif., and Arlington, Texas, have implemented similar programs in an effort to offer more flexible service in areas where larger bus vehicles are not needed. The SCCTD is committed to ensuring a safe, effective and efficient transit system. To learn more about the SCCTD Flyer service in Belleville, call (618) 628-8090 or visit www.scctd.org.

