BELLEVILLE - As the mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Belleville prepares to shut down on Sunday, May 30, the St. Clair County Transit District reminds area residents that free transportation will remain available to and from the vaccine clinic sponsored by the St. Clair County Health Department located at 330 West Main Street in Belleville, where vaccines are still being administered. Individuals must have a confirmed vaccination appointment to gain complimentary access.

Free public transportation will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. via the SCCTD Flyer. This is an on-demand, door-to-door, round-trip service, which is also accessible via the MetroBus #1 Main Street-State Street, #15 Belleville-Shiloh-O’Fallon and #16 St. Clair Square, and MetroLink, at the College and Belleville Stations. Individuals can schedule a ride on SCCTD Flyer through the TransLoc app or by calling 618-800-6884.

Vaccinations will be administered by the health department on the SCCTD Flyer. No walk ups will be accepted.

“Our goal in providing this free service remains the same,” said Herb Simmons, Chair of St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees. “We want to help increase public access to these vaccinations by providing a safe, efficient, convenient and free-of-charge ride to those in our community.”

Individuals can visit the St. Clair County Health Department website at https://Health.co.st-clair.il.us to schedule their vaccine appointment. Once they have a scheduled appointment, they can schedule their transportation on SCCTD Flyer through the TransLoc app or by calling 618-800-6884. The free public transportation being offered to and from vaccination sites since February is being funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. To learn more about St. Clair County Transit District, local routes, schedules and more, visit www.scctd.org.

