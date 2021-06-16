BELLEVILLE –The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) today announced it has furthered the reach of its SCCTD Flyer service to include Brooklyn, Ill. The flexible, on-demand, shared-ride service will link residents in Brooklyn to MetroLink, MetroBus and Madison County Transit routes. A ride can be scheduled by calling (618) 800-6884 or through the TransLoc app, which provides an estimated pick-up time, real-time ride tracking and an alert in advance of arrival.

The SCCTD Flyer is like other ride-hailing services but offered at a fraction of the cost. It is designed to help eliminate the need to walk – sometimes long distances – to gain access to public transportation. The SCCTD Flyer service zone in Brooklyn extends from Ashbrook to the North, Illinois Route 203 on the East and the Mississippi River and 2nd Street on the West.

The SCCTD Flyer is available in Brooklyn Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The cost is $1 per one-way trip to or from the Emerson Park Transit Center, which provides a direct connection to the MetroLink; three, fixed MetroBus routes, including 6–Rosemont, 8–Alta Sita and 9–Washington Park; and three, Madison County Transit bus routes, including 5–Tri-City Regional, 18–Collinsville Regional and 20X–Gateway Commerce Center Express. No transfers are accepted. Fare can be purchased through the TransLoc app and at Ticket Vending Machines at MetroLink Stations in Illinois. No cash fares will be accepted.

“The SCCTD Flyer is a highly utilized service in Belleville, East St. Louis and Fairmont City – and we are excited to be extending it into Brooklyn,” said Herb Simmons, Chair of St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees. “It is perfect for areas, like Brooklyn, where smaller buses are preferred.”

To learn more about the SCCTD Flyer service in Brooklyn, call (618) 628-8090 or visit www.scctd.org.

About St. Clair County Transit District

Founded in 1981, the St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 13 bus routes in St. Clair County, IL. If commuters have any questions about service, they can contact (318) 628-8090 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.

