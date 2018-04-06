O'FALLON – The St. Clair County Transit District (SCCTD) announced the return of the popular Redbird Express bus service from St. Clair Square for the 2018 St. Louis Cardinals season. Bus service will be available for all St. Louis Cardinals home games.

Parking in Downtown St. Louis for games can range from $15-40 or more. In addition, St. Clair County Transit takes the stress out of game day traffic, bridge construction, parking, gas expenses and more, by allowing game goers to sit back and enjoy the ride to and from the game. Details on the 2018 Red Bird Express are available at www.ssctd.org.

Busses will depart from St. Clair Square, near the water tower, 2.5 hours before game time as busses fill, with the last bus leaving one hour before the game begins. Fares are currently $5.00 per adult, and $2.00 for children ages 2 thru 12. Early departure from Busch Stadium is available once the bus fills up.

“This program has always been popular with our Cardinals fans. It is so easy to get to Ball Park Village early enough to enjoy a beverage and a meal before the game, and the bus will be there, right where you left it, after the game,” said Chairman of St. Clair County Transit District Board Richard Meile.

“We believe this program makes transit more accessible to the public. It allows riders to try our transit system they may not use every day, and see the potential for how transit can positively impact their everyday commute. Getting people to the places they want and need to go is always the goal, and SCCTD can take them there,” said Meile.

Ken Sharkey is the new Managing Director of the St. Clair County Transit District. Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 17 bus routes in St. Clair County, IL. If commuters have any questions about service, they can contact (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. For more information visit www.scctd.org.

