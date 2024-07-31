BELLEVILLE - St. Clair County’s Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in a criminal sexual assault case.

The Sheriff’s Office said on July 29, 2024, it responded to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon in reference to a criminal sexual assault.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Upon arrival, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputy spoke with the victim’s parents, who said their daughter had possibly been sexually assaulted. After the initial report, the St. Clark County Sheriff’s Department investigators began their investigation. With the help of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigators were able to submit for criminal charges on Richard H. Hay, 41. Hay is currently in custody."

“While the St. Clair County Sheriff’s investigators were investigating the incident, there were several other victims that came forward about the subject,” the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department said.

“The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone else may have been a victim of the subject, please contact the department and speak with investigator Ben Vise at (618) 825-5309.

More like this:

Related Video: