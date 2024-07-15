BELLEVILLE - Deputy Rhiannon Ike and her fellow members of the Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy Part Time Session #34 celebrated the completion of their 11-month program. The ceremony, held last week at the college’s main campus, marked the culmination of months of rigorous training and dedication.

Deputy Ike distinguished herself among her peers by earning the class Academic Achievement Award, a testament to her hard work and commitment throughout the program.

The award is given to the cadet who demonstrates exceptional academic performance and mastery of the curriculum.

"Deputy Ike has always remained focused and has pushed through every obstacle to reach her goals," said the Sheriff's Office. "Her perseverance and determination were evident as she navigated the challenges of the program, balancing the demands of training with her responsibilities outside the academy."

The Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy offers part-time sessions designed to accommodate individuals who are managing other commitments while pursuing their law enforcement training. The program includes a comprehensive curriculum covering various aspects of police work, preparing graduates for their roles in the field.

With the completion of her training, Deputy Ike is now ready to begin her duties on patrol. Her achievements have been recognized and celebrated by her instructors and peers, marking the beginning of her career in law enforcement.

