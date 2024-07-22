BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency announced on Sunday, July 21, 2024, that it has received 1,800 damage assessments following the flash flooding that occurred on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern described the flash flooding incident as "a countywide event."

"It really kind of centered itself over St. Clair County and it really took its toll," Kern said.

Much of the damage in Belleville was attributed to Richland Creek overflowing, according to Kern.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency is compiling the collected information to forward to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) in support of a state and possible federal disaster declaration.

"Should we receive the state declaration, damage assessment teams will visit every home that completes this survey and those observations will be utilized to request the Federal Disaster Declaration," the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said. "A federal declaration is what brings funding for residents to assist with damages and repairs."

The assessments are a critical step in determining the extent of the damage and securing necessary aid for affected residents.

To report damaged property, fill out this form and submit it to the St. Clair County Emergency Management team.

