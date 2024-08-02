BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K9 Havik, who died unexpectedly on Friday, July 26, 2024. Havik, a 9 1/2-year-old Black German Shepherd, had been a dedicated member of the department since he was 14 months old, serving alongside Sheriff Lee Hilty.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said throughout his career, Havik was instrumental in numerous narcotic arrests and deployments, contributing to the safe apprehension of suspects and the recovery of lost citizens. His dedication and service earned him a special place in the hearts of both the department and the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Havik’s drive was to always do the best he could and his playful presence will be missed,” the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office stated. “K9 Havik was a big part in our department and in the community. Havik’s love for work and for everyone around him was seen in his eyes every day. We are grateful for the time and dedication Havik gave to the Sheriff’s Office.”

Havik died peacefully after his shift on July 26, 2024, due to an unknown medical condition. His loss is felt deeply by the Sheriff’s Office and the wider community he served.

“Havik’s commitment to his community will never be forgotten,” the sheriff's office statement continued. “Havik will be extremely missed by everyone here at the Sheriff’s Office as well as the community.”

More like this: