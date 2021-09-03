EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that the westbound I-55/70 ramp to southbound IL Rt 3 towards Cahokia will be intermittently closed to traffic beginning Tuesday, September 7, 2021, weather permitting. A marked detour will be in place to move traffic around the closure. This work is necessary to complete bridge repairs and is expected to be completed by September 17, 2021.

Motorists are urged to slow down and obey all construction signage, refrain from using mobile devices, and stay alert for changing conditions while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The contractor on this project is Thomas Industrial Coatings of Pevely Missouri.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.