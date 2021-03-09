ST. CLAIR COUNTY - St. Clair County's State's Attorney's Office announced today that a former Alton Police officer - Ashley Roever, of Bethalto, - was indicted by a federal grand jury with one count of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of alcohol that resulted in a deadly crash.

Chris Jones, a spokesperson for the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office, said a true bill was returned by the grand jury with an indictment this past Friday in the case. A true bill is the written decision of a grand jury that it has heard sufficient evidence from the prosecution to believe the accused person should be indicted.

The crash occurred on Nov. 14, 2020, and Toshorn D. Napper, 31, died in the accident.

Roever was charged Feb. 2, 2021, with Aggravated Driving Under the Influence. The police report says she was driving north on Illinois 3 in Sauget in a 2016 GMC Sierra when she struck a 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Toshorn Napper, who was stopped at the railroad crossing. Napper was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials allege that Roever was operating the vehicle in excess of the legal limit of alcohol concentration allowed and that was the cause of Napper's death.

If convicted, Roever will face incarceration for not less than three years and not more than 14 years.

