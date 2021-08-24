BELLEVILLE - St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. has released the name and age of the victim of stab wounds as William R. Faries, 79, of DelRio Court.

Faries died Friday night from the wounds. He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. Friday at Belleville Memorial Hospital. The stabbing occurred at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Walnut in Belleville. Faries was the landlord in the apartment complex where the crime occurred.

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office has charged a 48-year-old Belleville man - Arthur R. Parris, with one county of first-degree murder.

Parris is being held on an $800,000 bond.

Faries' death came as a shock to those who lived in the apartment complex.

More like this: