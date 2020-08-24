SPRINGFIELD – St. Clair has had a staggering 4,956 total positive COVID-19 cases with 166 deaths as of Monday's Illinois Department of Public Health report. St. Clair County will soon top 5,000 total positive COVID-19 cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,612 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 8 deaths.

Illinois is rapidly approaching 8,000 COVID-19-related deaths, holding at the 7,888 mark today. Madison County has had 3,606 total COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths as of the Monday IDPH report, while Macoupin County has had 301 total COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths, Jersey has 229 total cases and 2 deaths, Greene County has 98 cases and Calhoun County has 22 cases.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 221,790 cases in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 36,155 specimens for a total of 3,740,191. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 17 – August 23 is 4.2%. As of last night, 1,529 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 141 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

This is the county by county COVID-19 death summary for Monday:

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- DuPage County: 1 male 70s

- Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 50

- Monroe County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and the efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

