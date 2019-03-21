COLLINSVILLE - The St. Clair County's State's Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, it charged Herman D. Taylor, age 26, with one count of first-degree murder, one count of residential arson, one count of arson, one count of felon in possession of a weapon, and one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

Taylor, of East St. Louis, is alleged to have intentionally and without lawful
justification kill or do great bodily harm to Ricardo C. Jackson in that he shot Jackson
about his body with a firearm, thereby causing his death.

This incident occurred on March 18, 2019, in the 800 block of 80th Street, East St. Louis, Illinois. Bond on the above charges bond was set at $1 million and Taylor remains in
custody at East St. Louis Police Department.

The incident was jointly investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police – Zone 6 Investigations.

