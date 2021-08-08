EAST ST. LOUIS - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that St. Clair Avenue from the St Clair Avenue On- Ramp of westbound I-55/70 to south of Parkers Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, August 9, 2021, weather permitting. The westbound On-ramp to I-55/70 will remain open to all traffic A marked detour will be utilized to move traffic around the closure. This work is necessary to complete repairs and bridge painting. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August 2021.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Thomas Industrial Coatings of Pevely Missouri.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

