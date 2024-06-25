BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert regarding a missing person, Nicholas Politte, who was last seen on May 27, 2024.

Politte, 33, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and wearing prescription glasses. According to authorities, he was last observed leaving for Missouri and may have been working in the Soulard area performing cleaning tasks. He is also known to utilize public transportation.

Investigator John Kennedy of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with information on Politte’s whereabouts to contact Kennedy at (618) 825-5776.

For those with pertinent information, contacting Investigator Kennedy could be crucial in locating Politte and ensuring his safety.

