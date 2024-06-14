ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO. – Authorities announced on Friday they are investigating an apparent accidental drowning after a man was found submerged in a pond in St. Charles, Mo., on June 14, 2024.

The St. Charles County Police Department identified the victim as Darran Lamon Hutson, 44, of St. Charles, Mo. According to family members, Hutson was a "special needs" adult.

The incident unfolded when the police department received a call at approximately 8:11 a.m. on Friday. Witnesses, including nearby fishermen, reported seeing a Black male adult enter the pond near Walnut Hill Court and submerge without resurfacing.

Multiple agencies responded swiftly to the scene, including the St. Charles County Police, Metro West Dive/Water Rescue, Cottleville Fire Department, St. Charles County Ambulance District, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Metro West Dive/Water Rescue recovered Hutson's body at approximately 8:35 a.m.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hutson's death is ongoing. Corporal Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department stated that no further information is available at this time.

