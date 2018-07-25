St. Charles County Police identify man found in Maple Island Access area
WEST ALTON, MO. - Investigators have positively identified the victim discovered Tuesday in the area of Maple Island Access as Wilbert J. Irving, 39, of Spanish Lake, Mo.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Mr. Irving’s cause of death.
The St. Charles County Police Department said this is an active investigation, and detectives are asking anyone with helpful information to report tips to (636) 949-3002.
The St. Charles County Police Department said it sends condolences to the family and friends of Wilbert J. Irving.
Area law enforcement converged on the area where Irving was found Tuesday morning to conduct a search.
(Click Here for Original Report)