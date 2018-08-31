St. Charles County Police Department rules Adams family deaths were murder-suicide Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The St. Charles County Police Department announced Friday morning that the Southwinds Drive couple's deaths were ruled murder-suicide. Kimberly A. Adams, 41, suffered a fatal gunshot wound inflicted by her husband, Leslie C. Adams, 48, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Article continues after sponsor message Officers found the couple in the home during a welfare check shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30. The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine what led to the unfortunate incident. The St. Charles County Police Department encourages anyone in need of domestic violence intervention to immediately seek assistance. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip