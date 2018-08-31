ST. CHARLES COUNTY - The St. Charles County Police Department announced Friday morning that the Southwinds Drive couple's deaths were ruled murder-suicide.

Kimberly A. Adams, 41, suffered a fatal gunshot wound inflicted by her husband, Leslie C. Adams, 48, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers found the couple in the home during a welfare check shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30. The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine what led to the unfortunate incident. The St. Charles County Police Department encourages anyone in need of domestic violence intervention to immediately seek assistance.

