St. Charles County Police cancel Runaway Bulletin for teen
ST. CHARLES, MO. - UPDATE: The St. Charles County Police Department today canceled the Runaway Bulletin for Eva T. Jackson, 16, of St. Charles County.
St. Charles County Police said she has been located and is safe.
The St. Charles County Police Department Monday issued a Runaway Bulletin for Jackson.
She was discovered missing from her family’s residence in the 600 block of Loughmor Pass the morning of Sunday, October 7, 2018.
