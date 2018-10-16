ST. CHARLES, MO. - UPDATE: The St. Charles County Police Department today canceled the Runaway Bulletin for Eva T. Jackson, 16, of St. Charles County.

St. Charles County Police said she has been located and is safe.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The St. Charles County Police Department Monday issued a Runaway Bulletin for Jackson.

She was discovered missing from her family’s residence in the 600 block of Loughmor Pass the morning of Sunday, October 7, 2018.

More like this:

Feb 22, 2024 - Fatal Shooting Ends Standoff in West Alton; Investigation Underway

Feb 22, 2024 - Clark Bridge Reopened After St. Charles Police Standoff In West Alton Ends

Feb 22, 2024 - Major Police Operation Underway Near U.S.-67, Bridges Shut Down

Feb 22, 2024 - Early Morning Homicide in Foristell Sparks St. Charles Police Investigation

3 days ago - Share Your Strength: Give Blood Platelets With The Red Cross

 