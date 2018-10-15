WELDON SPRING - The St. Charles County Police Department today issued a Runaway Bulletin for Eva T. Jackson, 16.

St. Charles County Police described Jackson as a white female with blue eyes and blonde hair. Eva is 5-feet-4 inches tall, 125 pounds.

She was discovered missing from her family’s residence in the 600 block of Loughmor Pass in Weldon Spring the morning of Sunday, October 7, 2018. It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing, or which direction she traveled in. Investigators have reason to believe she is in the company of an unknown male associate, SCCPD said.

Anyone who knows of Eva T. Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Kevin Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465 or dial 911.

