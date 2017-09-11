Mrs. Litterst’s Fourth Grade Class show the cards they made for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

EDWARDSVILLE - The students of St. Boniface Parish School in Edwardsville held a Dress Down Day for Houston hurricane victims, Friday, Sept. 8, and it was a a huge success, raising more than $3,340.

"Students were asked to bring in a donation in exchange for dressing out of uniform today, and our families responded with generous hearts!," St. Boniface Prinicipal Laura Kretzer said. "With just over 130 families here at school, our students brought in over $3,340 dollars."

Kretzer said the money earned from the dress down down, along with cards and prayers, will be sent to Catholic Relief Services of Galveston-Houston.

