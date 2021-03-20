EDWARDSVILLE - St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville will be hosting an Ewaste Drive from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, March 20, in cooperation with CJD E-Cycling.

"The drive will be held on our main parking lot and volunteers will be on hand to empty cars/trucks, so no one has to leave their vehicle," Jill Griffin, director of worship and music for St. Boniface, said. "

"St. Boniface is happy to be able to partner once again with the good people of CJD E-cycling in holding the Ewaste Drive. This event is not only provides an opportunity for local residents and businesses to do some spring cleaning, but we also help the environment at the same time."

Griffth said this particular Ewaste Drive is being held in conjunction with the St. Boniface Parish Spring Clean-up. Volunteers will be sprucing up the campus, and we will also be collecting non-perishable items for the Glen/Ed Pantry, in addition to holding the Ewaste Drive.

"We hope people will come out, bring their old electronics and appliances they no longer use or are no longer useful, and help out the Glen/Ed Pantry too," Griffin said.

