EDWARDSVILLE - When someone drives through Downtown Edwardsville and glances in the 100 block of North Buchanan Street, it sees a large part of history in St. Boniface Catholic Church.

St. Boniface is rooted in tradition and a vibrant history of caring for parishioners for nearly 150 years – a milestone that will be reached in 2019. As the population of Edwardsville has continued to grow, so has the parish at St. Boniface. With the last major renovations to the church and school completed more than a decade ago, the church needed to take on a major capital project consisting of updates and expansions, church officials said.

“In 2019, we will be celebrating our 150th anniversary with the theme ‘Always Here,’” said Reverend Jeffrey H. Goeckner, pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church. “In those 150 years, we have seen tremendous growth in our church and in Edwardsville. Our commitment to remaining in this community, serving those in need, and being part of the growth and improvement of our city is stronger than ever. These capital improvements are just one way the community can see that commitment.”

The capital project started this past year with the preservation of the 1869 church and updates to the newer portion of the church. Thus far, the projects completed are the restoration of the 1869 church and steeple, masonry work and sealing of the church as well as 1912 school building and parish office, a new roof on the parish office, updated HVAC and sound system in the church, and the much-needed addition of the Twin Oaks parking lot. All these projects have been fully funded through a capital campaign that started last year and will run through the 150th anniversary. Through a partnership with the city of Edwardsville, a crosswalk from the Twin Oaks parking lot to the St. Boniface campus has also been completed.

While a lot of work has already been done to preserve the current facilities and honor the past that comes with them, there is still a need for expansion on the campus. Currently, St. Boniface Catholic School is at capacity with students. The Parish School of Religion (PSR) program held at the school has also seen significant growth. The growth of these programs and the parish itself is expected to continue to grow, meaning there is a need for more space at the school. The next phase of this capital project includes updates to provide a safe environment for learning in the school, followed by the addition of classrooms, outside green space, and updates to the gymnasium.

Rev. Goeckner said St. Boniface Catholic Church has a longstanding organization in downtown Edwardsville and is dedicated to remaining as such. These improvements, and the capital campaign that is funding them, are representative of the church’s commitment to the community and those they serve. For more information about St. Boniface Catholic Church visit http://st-boniface.com/.

