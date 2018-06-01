EDWARDSVILLE - St. Boniface Elementary recently had a strong showing in the SIJHSAA Class-S State Track and Field Meet.

"Our team did very well at the SIJHSAA Class-S State Track Meet on Saturday," Coach Angie Pifer said. "Despite competing in 90-degree weather, all of our our medal winners also captured PRs. First through eighth place medal for each event, and we had three girls and three boys who were awarded medals. We are so proud of them and their accomplishments. They’ve had a terrific season."

The St. Boniface girls' team placed 14th out of 38 schools.



These were placers for St. Boniface's girls:

Makenna Lueking - 800M - 3rd place - 2:33:46

Amelia Beltramea - 400M - 6th place - 1:05:78

Tessa Mudd - Long Jump - 3rd place - 15’

The boys' team placed 10th out of 49 schools.



These were the boys' placers for St. Boniface:

Hersch Greene - High Jump - 1st place - 5’5”

Ryan Luitjohan - 1600M Run - 8th place - 5:14:76

Thomas Hyten - 100 Hurdles - 3rd place - 15:94

The boys 4X200 relay team was 14th, so did not medal (Hersch Greene, Isaac Luitjohan, Zach Hoffmann, Thomas Hyten - 1:56:59).

