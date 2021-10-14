EDWARDSVILLE - It has taken several years of hard work and fundraising, but at noon, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, the dream of a new gym/multipurpose center named Legacy Hall will be blessed and celebrated at St. Boniface in Edwardsville.

This construction is Phase III from the St. Boniface Capital Campaign, “Preserve Our Past, Form Our Future, Leave Your Legacy.”

Rev. Jeffrey H. Goeckner, V.F., the lead pastor at St. Boniface Parish, located at 110 N. Buchanan St. in Edwardsville, said the St. Boniface Capital Campaign started four years ago before the COVID-19 Pandemic hit the region and the world. Through the entire COVID-19 Pandemic, the St. Boniface contributors remained faithful with not only their donations but manpower. The end result unveiled on Sunday will be a beautiful, state-of-the-art gymnasium and other improvements at the church and school.

The pastor said the new St. Boniface gym will indeed be a multipurpose center as it is described.

“The new gym will seat between 350 to 400 people,” he said. “We have worked on this for over four years. Sunday will be the culmination of a lot of work on the project.”

Rev. Goeckner stressed the new gymnasium will look like a regular high school gym.

“We will not only be able to play sports there, but we will be able to have wedding receptions and other large events there,” he said. “There will be a lot of ways the new gym can be used by both the school and community.”

Rev. Goeckner has been with St. Boniface for 14 years and said he can’t say enough about the church congregation’s giving nature and the support the school receives from parents.

“Those who attend St. Boniface love their church and school and support it,” he said. “I am looking forward to the celebration on Sunday.”

