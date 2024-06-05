ALTON - St. Anthony’s Heart Center has installed new technology that aims to support patient care.

The new Image Guided Therapy System - Azurion 7 technology from Philips will provide “state-of-the-art 3D imaging so we can do closer imaging of some of these high-risk procedures,” explained Keely Nelson, Director of Critical Care Services. She said this cath lab table, along with other new equipment, will update the Heart Center and allow the hospital to provide better care for patients on this side of the river.

“We are in collaboration with the SLU physicians, SSM and SLU, and bringing their technology advances from over the river over to here in Alton,” Nelson said. “The cath lab table is the best of the best. We’re stepping up our game in the Riverbend market a little bit.”

Over the past year, the Heart Center has operated out of a mobile unit as this new technology was installed and staff trained on how to use it. Nelson said they are “excited” to return to their normal space in the hospital and to utilize these new advancements in cardiac healthcare.

St. Anthony’s aims to offer treatment closer to home, so patients can receive the care they need in the Riverbend region instead of traveling to St. Louis. Nelson noted that St. Anthony’s now has the equipment and the training that some of the bigger St. Louis hospitals have. They can keep patients in the community instead of transferring them.

“It’s so nice to nurse in your community and lead in our community, but then also just knowing that if one of my family members comes here, they’re getting quality care, superior care, like they would get over at some of the other facilities,” Nelson said. “Now we’ve got what they have at SLU and at Barnes. We’ve got that same equipment here.”

Nelson is excited to begin treating patients with the new equipment in the Heart Center, and she looks forward to offering this quality care in the Riverbend area. She hopes to continue to see the Heart Center expand as equipment is updated.

“It kind of sets us apart,” she added. “With our partnership with SSM along with the new lab, we’re excited to deliver the Riverbend area superior care when it comes to heart and vascular care.”

