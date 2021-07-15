EDWARDSVILLE - The St. Andrew’s Summer Book Fair will be held on August 6-7 at 406 Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville. Hours on Friday, August 6, by reservation only, will be 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. On Saturday, August 7, hours are 9 a.m. – Noon and reservations are not required.

COVID-19 precautions will still be in place with reservations required on Friday afternoon and evening to limit the number of patrons at any given time to no more than 30. Reservations will not be required on Saturday. In the past, there have been as many as 70 people arriving in the first 15 minutes on Friday, so reservations are needed to maintain a safe environment for everyone. That has not traditionally been an issue on Saturday. Unvaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks.

The St. Andrew’s Book Fair features more than 20,000 used books, well organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large print, religion, reference, science fiction and much more. The books are sorted by category with some categories also alphabetized by author. DVDs, CDs, vinyl, jigsaw puzzles and games are also available.

Area book lovers may sign up for the sale online using a link that will be posted to the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church website by July 19 (https://www.standrews-edwardsville.com/). Those without computer access can call 618-656-1294 to make a reservation on Friday or attend the sale on Saturday.

Patrons may sign up for the sale in half-hour increments, with a limit of six (or three hours) per day. If unable make your scheduled appointment, the church asks that patrons cancel their reservation so their time slots are available to others. It is anticipated that all slots will be reserved. Questions should be addressed to fair organizers Mike and Cindy Reinhardt who can be reached at 618-656-1294.

