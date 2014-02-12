Local residents are encouraged to nominate dynamic seniors, age 75+, from across the St. Louis area by March 10, 2014

ST. LOUIS, MO., Feb. 12, 2014… The St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System today announced that nominations are now being accepted for seniors to be recognized at its 2014 Ageless Remarkable St. Louisans Gala. The annual event honors outstanding St. Louis area older adults, age 75+, for their many incredible contributions on the job front, and in areas such as philanthropy and volunteer service. Nominations are being accepted now through March 10, 2014, via the St. Andrew’s website at http://www.standrews1.com/nomination. A printable version of the nomination form is also available via the website and may be completed and mailed to the St. Andrew’s offices at: 6633 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130. Seniors from across the entire St. Louis metropolitan area and Metro East are eligible for recognition at the 2014 gala, which is set for Nov. 9.

In addition to serving as St. Andrew’s most significant fundraiser of the year, the Ageless Remarkable St. Louisans Gala has played a critical role in helping to reshape the face of aging in the region and transform, enhance and improve the image of older adults in the region. Over the past 12 years, over 260 seniors have been recognized for their amazing contributions well past the traditional age of retirement. The annual gala has also raised over $1.5 million dollars since 2003 to help meet the needs of low-income and at-risk seniors in the St. Louis area.

“Too often, we find that older adults are stereotyped as frail, unproductive members of our society, and this is why the Ageless Remarkable St. Louisans Gala was created,” said Mary Alice Ryan, President and CEO of the St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System. “We wanted to demonstrate what diverse and outstanding lives area seniors are leading and showcase how fulfilling life can be after age 75. As we look forward to recognizing another incredible class of seniors this November, we encourage the community to nominate the philanthropists, volunteers, business people and other notable seniors who inspire them and continue to make a difference in the lives of others.”

St. Andrew’s initiated the Ageless Remarkable Saint Louisans concept in 2003 with the production of a one-of-a-kind photo book featuring the first year’s honorees. The program has gained popularity, and its unique and creative approach was recognized with the Innovation of the Year Award in 2004 by the American Association of Homes and Services for the Aging, and the 2007 Distinguished Service Award by the Missouri Association of Homes for the Aging.

To learn more about the Ageless Remarkable St. Louisans Gala, nominate a worthy senior, or view a list of past honorees, visit http://www.standrews1.com/nomination. Created in 1961, as a non-profit partnership of the Episcopal Diocese of Missouri and the Presbytery of Giddings-Lovejoy, St. Andrew’s is non-sectarian, faith-based and an expert at serving both older adults and their caregivers.

