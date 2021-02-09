GODFREY - St. Ambrose kindergarten teacher Chris Bachman has experienced 11 100th days of schools, but each year it provides a spark of learning for their young minds in class.

Last week, St. Ambrose marked its 100th day and Bachman attempted to mix in math, arts, science and fitness lessons into the day. She said many dressed up as 100-year-old people.

“They get very excited, some come in with gray hair and gray mustaches and canes,” she said. “They love to bring up some facts of what it was like 100 years ago. We pulled things and show how much things have changed since 1921. Some of the people then didn’t even have running water or inside bathrooms.”

All day long, there were learning opportunities for the kindergartners.

“I love teaching this age,” Bachman said. “All these things help mold their minds for the future.”

