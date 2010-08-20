St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey is holding its 19th annual Applefest, September 18-19, 2010 at the church grounds. The event will feature music by Glendale Riders on Saturday Sept. 18, a 100-plus Basket Raffle, a $2,000 top prize Grand Raffle, the St. Ambrose Got Talent Show, inflatables, games, paintball, and more…all open to the public. The event is a major fundraiser for the parish.

The Applefest runs Sat. Sept. 18 from 5:30pm-Midnight, and Sun. Sept. 19 from 11am to 5pm. Mass will precede the event at 4:30pm on Saturday.

Saturday features the St. Ambrose Got Talent Show at 6:45pm, and will include youth and adults performing/lip syncing music, or showing off their own original act and more than a dozen acts are expected. At 9pm Saturday, the popular local band Glendale Riders will perform until Midnight.

Inside the Community Center will be a spaghetti and meatball dinner on Saturday which is $7 for those 13 and older, $4 for ages 6-12, and those 5 and under eat free. Sunday is all-you-can-eat fried chicken with sides which is $9 for those 13 and older, $5 for ages 4-12 and kids 3 and under eat free. Local pianist Jerry Lavick will provide music both days during mealtime.

On the lower parking lot, a food tent will offer burgers, brats, hot dogs, fish sandwiches and fries both days. A beer tent will also serve A-B products throughout the event.

Sunday, a paintball target arena behind the school. Contestants age 10 and older can shoot at targets and a few “live” targets will be available from time to time. Participants under age 17 must have a parent’s signed permission and forms will be available on site. It runs from Noon to 5pm on Sept. 19.

Also Sunday at 3pm, the Not So Newlywed Game will make its debut, with married couples from the parish answering questions about each other in front of the live audience. Sunday at 4pm will be the Golf Ball Drop, in a grassy area near the lower parking lot, and chances will be sold both days. Basket winners and Grand Raffle winners will also be drawn Sunday afternoon.

For more information, contact the church at (618) 466-2921, or check out the St. Ambrose Church Applefest page on Facebook.

