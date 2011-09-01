St. Ambrose Church in Godfrey is holding its 20th annual Applefest, September 17-18, 2011 at the church at 820 West Homer Adams Parkway. The event will feature music by Glendale Riders, a BIG Basket Raffle, a $5,000 top prize Grand Raffle, the St. Ambrose Got Talent Show, inflatables, games, and more…all open to the public. The event is a major fundraiser for the parish.

The Applefest runs Sat. Sept. 17 from 5:30pm-Midnight, and Sun. Sept. 18 from11am to 5pm. Mass will precede the event at4:30pmon Saturday, and then at8amand10:30amon Sunday.

Saturday features the St. Ambrose Got Talent Show at 6:45pm that will include youth and adults performing/lip syncing music, or showing off their own original talent. At 9pm Saturday, the popular local band Glendale Riders will perform until Midnight.

There’s a full slate of entertainment on Sunday. The Piasa Martial Arts Group will offer a demonstration at 1pm, followed by an appearance by the Marquette Catholic High School Cheerleaders and then the new “Fastest Texter” contest. Then Sunday at 3pm, the Not So Newlywed Game returns, with married couples from the parish answering questions about each other to win a prize. Basket winners and Grand Raffle winners will also be drawn Sunday afternoon.

Inside the Community Center will be a spaghetti and meatball dinner from 5-7pm. Sunday is an all-you-can-eat fried chicken with sides meal from 11am-2pm. Food will also be for sale on the lower parking lot, featuring pulled pork, burgers and brats on Saturday, and burgers and brats on Sunday. Apple Pie and caramel apples will also be for sale both days while supplies last.

A full slate of games and inflatables will also be located on the lower lot, including several new games. Volunteer parents and students fromSt.AmbroseSchool, as well as students from Alton High and Marquette will be staffing the games this year. For more information, check out the St. Ambrose Church Applefest page on Facebook or call the church at 466-2921.

