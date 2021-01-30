GODFREY - St. Ambrose Catholic School students collected together on Friday for a marching event in front of the school marking the Sanctity of Life.

The National Catholic Education Association encouraged all schools and parishes to do a march event locally. Because of COVID-19, the majority of schools were not able to go in January to Washington, D.C., for the annual March For Life. The March For Life has been held each January on the National Mall since the passage of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a woman's right to abortion.

Recently, organizers announced the massive event which usually brings thousands from across the country would not be held in person because of security and health concerns with the pandemic. However, an event was held online. Then the NCEA recommended schools and parishes have their own pause and march to reflect.

St. Ambrose Catholic School Principal Bob Baird said the kids were walking in circle form and in prayer as an introduction to the sanctity of life and an intro to pro-life issues. He said this was an opportunity for the teaching to begin with the students.

"This is a pro-life event and it is a good thing for the parish," Baird said.

