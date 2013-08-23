St. Ambrose Church is holding its annual Applefest, September 12-15, 2013. This weekend will feature something for all ages with food, music, inflatables, games, basket raffle, $2,000 Grand Raffle and much more.

Applefest will be held at St. Ambrose Church, 820 West Homer Adams Parkway, Godfrey, both on the lower parking lot and in the Community Center. The hours are Friday, September 13, 5 pm – midnight, Saturday, September 14, 5 pm – midnight and conclude on Sunday, September 15 with a Chicken Dinner served in the Community Center, 11 am – 2 pm.

Friday and Saturday feature games and inflatables on the lower level parking lot from 5 pm – 10 pm. St. Ambrose Got Talent will start at 6:45 pm and feature students and adults performing/lip syncing or showing off their own original talent. The food tent will be serving burgers, brats and fries. The beverage tent will be open until midnight.

On Friday, Jay Hollinger of the Warehouse Project and Matt Taul of the Five and Dimers will play from 8 pm – 11 pm. The Glendale Riders will play on Saturday from 8 pm – midnight.

In the Community Center, a Spaghetti and Meatball Dinner will be served on Saturday from 5 pm – 7 pm. On Sunday, a Chicken Dinner will be served from 11 am – 2 pm. Apple pie and caramel apples will be for sale during both meals while supplies last. Basket winners and Grand Raffle winners will also be drawn Sunday afternoon.

The public is invited to enjoy this weekend with family and friends. For more information, check out the St. Ambrose Applefest page on Facebook or call the Parish Office at 466-2921.

