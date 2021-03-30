St. Ambrose 3rd Quarter High Honor Roll & Honor Roll
St. Ambrose Catholic School 3rd quarter High Honor Roll & Honor Roll 2020-2021
High Honor Roll
Hadley Bohn (4th)
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Shane Morrissey (4th)
Caty Pulaski (4th)
Noah Rose (4th)
Kynlee Adams (5th)
Evan Brown (5th)
Lydia Dixon (5th)
Lena Droste (5th)
Toby Eberlin (5th)
Sabrina Eccles (5th)
Kendall Kribs (5th)
Hubert Allen (6th)
Logan Anderson (6th)
Daniel Bennett (6th)
Haley Bohn (6th)
Grace Coughlin (6th)
Peyton Delehanty (6th)
Stella Frost (6th)
Chase Korsos (6th)
Karthik Thanigai (6th)
Landon Weirich (6th)
Joe Stephan (6th)
Caroline Cain (7th)
Samantha Carter (7th)
Elisabeth Preston (7th)
Allie Weiner (7th)
Stevie Zirkelbach (7th)
Rebekah Zykan (7th)
Gage Anderson (8th)
Eric Braundmeier (8th)
Julia Craig (8th)
Payton Crane (8th)
Cassidy Eccles (8th)
Addison Groshans (8th)
Miranda Hudanick (8th)
Mackenize Ingram (8th)
Jackson Korsos (8th)
Sophia Moore (8th)
Karson Morrissey (8th)
Kaitlyn Zirkelbach (8th)
Kenora Zykan (8th)
Honor Roll
Camille Hampton (4th)
Chris Henkhaus (4th)
Nora Murray (4th)
Maggie Pruetzel (4th)
Josie Anderson (5th)
Keagan Anderson (5th)
Alisa Buchanan (5th)
Riley Clarkin (5th)
Lyla Cowan (5th)
Claire Delehanty (5th)
Daxter Dornes (5th)
Henry Franklin (5th)
Joe Gaither (5th)
Riley Jacobs (5th)
Maggie Morrissey (5th)
Colin Mueller (5th)
Nolan Pichee (5th)
Sophia Statos (5th)
Luke Stephan (5th)
Myra Sutton (5th)
Trenton Wilson (5th)
Eli Baggio (6th)
Madison Bassett (6th)
Emerson Bruns (6th)
Mia Buchanan (6th)
Sophie Copple (6th)
Ben Droste (6th)
Ginger Finger (6th)
Aidan Hayes (6th)
Madelyn Hudanick (6th)
Kooper Morrissey (6th)
Ella Osborn (6th)
Mya Pickens (6th)
Brianne Bagwill (7th)
Ashlynn Bennett (7th)
Luke Brown (7th)
Keller Jacobs (7th)
Isabella Macias (7th)
Livia Mallory (7th)
Dillan Cowan (8th)
Max Gorsage (8th)
Finn Murphy (8th)
Willa Pruitt (8th)
Owen Sutton (8th)
More like this: