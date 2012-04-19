SSP’S 2013 EXTENDED TRIP PRESENTATION
April 19, 2012 4:25 PM
SSP’s 2013 Extended Trip Presentationscheduled for May, 10, 2012 at SSP from 4pm-5pm “A 10 day Hawaiian Adventure” Let the spirit of "Aloha" be your guide on this leisurely three-island tour of Hawaii featuring three-night stays each in Oahu, Kauai, and Maui and so much more. Come to the presentation and find out how you can save $150. For more information call Margaret at 465-3298.
