Join SSP Wellness Center’s Community Day on May 14th from 9 AM - 2 PM for a day of food & drinks, fitness activities, group classes and a raffle! This event is free and open to the public! Tour our facility with an indoor walking track and state-of-the-art fitness equipment. We will have special classes just for the event! Join us at 10:00 AM for Dance Aerobics, 12:00PM for Chair Yoga, and 1 PM for a Sit2Fit class.

The location will be the Wellness Center Parking lot at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. Alton IL, 62002. For more information, please contact us at 618-465-3298 ext 109.