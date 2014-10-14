On Thursday, October 16th, Senior Services Plus staff and volunteers will be offering a "Helping Hands" Car Wash, with all proceeds benefitting the United Way. The car wash was rescheduled due to a rain out on Friday, October 10th.

United Way funding has helped Senior Services Plus to continue to serve the senior population in the Metro East Community. The car wash was used as a way to raise awareness for the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

The cost for the wash will be $10.00 per vehicle. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information, please contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

