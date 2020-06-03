ALTON - A valuable and vital service Senior Services Plus provides in its handyman service, where clients can have repairs and replacements done for a nominal fee, which will allow seniors to be able to remain living in their homes and apartments.

It's a vital service that SSP provides, and the repairs cover just about anything that can be done around the house, big or small.

"We offer handyman services for everything except roofs," said SSP handyman director Steve McEwan. "We do electrical, plumbing, windows, doors, just about any kind of home repairs. We do these for all of our clients, plus we recently started HVAC work for central air conditioning and furnace work."

SSP has also partnered with Ameren Illinois to provide low-cost or no-cost energy efficient direct installment of items such as LED light bulbs, energy saving shower heads and smart thermostats designed to help save both energy and money on electric bills.

It's a very simple goal for everything involved: Provide safe and trustworthy repair services to clients.

"Yes, we do help many of our clients, many of our seniors," McEwan said, "and they rely on us to perform home repairs that allow them to remain in their homes."

When a client calls for help with repairs, both McEwan and Joe Alexander will come out to the homes of the clients to take a look at the situations and determine what needs to be done. Both McEwan and Alexander are completely bonded and insured, and have much experience in home repairs.

"The clients will call us, and we'll set up a time to come out," McEwan said. "We'll look at what needs to be done, and we'll make a determination whether we can fix it or not, or if it needs fixing."

Article continues after sponsor message

Many of the services involved are electrical, plumbing, drywall repairs, gutter clean outs, general carpentry, window and door repair, and both window and outdoor cleaning. It's a very rewarding job that both McEwan and Alexander have, and they both take pride in being able to help out their clients whenever possible.

"It is very rewarding and satisfying to us that we're going to someone's home, and know we can make a difference," McEwan said.

And client feedback is a very important part of the job as well, and McEwan is proud that he and Alexander do good work in helping others.

"We have people who call us and let us know how good of a job we're doing," McEwan said, "and they would call us back if they have any other problems."

The nature of their work fits in very nicely with the SSP's mission of helping seniors, who are very vulnerable to being exploited by unscrupulous companies and behaviors.

"What we see is mission-driven," said SSP Chief Executive Officer John Becker. "and making sure our seniors are not getting taken advantage of, and getting affordable services that keep them safe in their own homes."

McEwan pledged to continue the good work that SSP helps to provide seniors, and help keeping them safe and sound in their own homes. And the HVAC services are also available to help achieve that goal.

"We have a full HVAC truck, where we can do any repairs on air conditioning and heating," McEwan said. "We have a certified tech who has 22 years of experience."

For more information on services provided by SSP handymen, please call the office at (618) 465-3298, extension 116.

More like this: