The 2012 Trivia Night held at Marquette Catholic High School and sponsored by Ss. Peter and Paul’s PSA  in Alton brought out 300 people to show their support for their elementary school.  The numbers tell the story.  The profit was $2,600 more than last year, bringing $6,021 into the organization’s coffers.  Even though they were in competition with two other large trivia nights in Alton on the same night, the supporters of Ss. Peter and Paul pulled out all the stops.  Attendees included parishioners, school families and school staff, parishioners from other area parishes, and out-of-town family and friends.  At least 25 volunteers donated their time to make the event a success.  Fourteen businesses donated merchandise or gift cards/certificates in support of the event.  Event organizers were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and wish to thank all those who attended.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Sep 14, 2023 - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School Hosts 25th Harvest Fest This Weekend

5 days ago - St. Mary's Oktoberfest to Feature Keg Tapping and Local History in Downtown Alton

Sep 26, 2023 - Large Group Attends MELHS Field Day

Sep 5, 2023 - Godfrey/Alton Mayors Issue Joint Statement In Support Of Safety, Security Efforts At Alton High

4 days ago - October Is College Changes Everything Month In Illinois

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.