The 2012 Trivia Night held at Marquette Catholic High School and sponsored by Ss. Peter and Paul's PSA in Alton brought out 300 people to show their support for their elementary school. The numbers tell the story. The profit was $2,600 more than last year, bringing $6,021 into the organization's coffers. Even though they were in competition with two other large trivia nights in Alton on the same night, the supporters of Ss. Peter and Paul pulled out all the stops. Attendees included parishioners, school families and school staff, parishioners from other area parishes, and out-of-town family and friends. At least 25 volunteers donated their time to make the event a success. Fourteen businesses donated merchandise or gift cards/certificates in support of the event. Event organizers were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and wish to thank all those who attended.