Alton, IL - At 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 29th the Alton Amphitheater will once again become the church home for SS Peter and Paul's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. The parish, led by pastor, Monsignor Kenneth Steffen, will celebrate the feast day of patron Saints Peter and Paul at the Alton Amphitheater with a 'Mass on the Mississippi' and is inviting the community to join in the

celebration. Previously, on September 13, 2009, under the direction of Father Delex Michel, the parish hosted the first Catholic mass at the Amphitheater and hopes to build on that very successful religious experience.



Everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair, as there is no permanent seating in

place. The celebration will be filled with beautiful music from the church choirs, as well as representatives from our various organizations including The Boy Scouts of America and our youth group "The God Squad." It will be a memorable worship experience, regardless of your faith preference.



SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church and School, easily visible from the riverfront, are located in

the Christian Hill neighborhood at 717 State St. in Alton, Illinois. Also known as “The Old

Cathedral,” SSPP Church is 155 years old and former head of the Diocese of Alton. SSPP

Catholic School recently celebrated its 105th anniversary and continues to enroll students in

grades preK3 through grade 8 and offers Extended Day Care before and after school.



There will be a community picnic on the Amphitheater grounds after the mass with the Plain

Label Band providing entertainment. Bring your food, drinks (no alcoholic beverages), blanket

and chairs and join in the celebration and fellowship.



For additional information about this event, the church, or school, contact the church office

at 618-465-4221 or the school office at 618-465-8711. Information is also available on the

Church and School websites at www.ssppalton.com and www.ssppsch.com. Church and school

Church and school faculty and staff will also be available after mass to answer any questions.