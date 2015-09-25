ALTON - Each year the School Board of Ss. Peter and Paul School in Alton, IL presents two awards. One is the Distinguished Alumni Award and the other is the Friend of Ss. Peter and Paul Meritorious Service Award. These awards were presented on Sunday, September 20 to Barbara Hinson, Class of 1956 (pictured on the right) and Liz Cordes (pictured on the left).

Barb has been a staunch supporter of the parish and especially the school. She has worked tirelessly raising money to help offset the ever-increasing costs of educating the children of the parish. She has also served on the Finance Council of the parish and was the chairwoman of the annual Christmas Bazaar, one of the biggest fundraisers in support of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and now of the school.

Liz is a native of Texas who relocated to Alton many years ago. She and her husband Dave are active members of the parish and their four children attended Ss. Peter and Paul School. Liz volunteers at the school on Wednesdays and Fridays, has prepared students who wanted to convert to Catholicism, is a co-facilitator for the Protecting God's Children program, she assists in the cleaning of the church each week, is active in the Altar Society and is a diocesan Woman of Distinction.

Ss. Peter and Paul is blessed to count these two women among their many staunch supporters!

