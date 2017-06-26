COLLINSVILLE – A 161-year-old parish in the heart of Collinsville, Illinois, is celebrating expanded administrative space and upgrades to its sanctuary, including a new baptismal.

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 239 North Morrison in Collinsville, now has an accessible fellowship hall with a covered entrance and an elevator as well as a new parish office and other improvements.

The church sought expertise in furniture selection for its expanded administrative space from Collinsville-based Louer Facility Planning, Inc. The Louer team – specifically owner Jane Louer and interior designer Emily Wilson – worked seamlessly with architect Hurford Architects, Inc. and guided facilities manager Leslie Duff through the process of selecting furniture and finishes to meet the needs of Father John Beveridge and parish staff members.

Duff said Louer Facility Planning, Inc. worked diligently to provide design and furniture solutions that are functional but also attractive.

“Jane and Emily put together a beautiful palette of fabrics and style choices to ensure that each office had something unique while maintaining the overall style of the entire office space,” said Duff. “They were attentive to our budget challenges, design changes and other questions and comments we had. Louer Facility Planning is a very talented, professional group of people and it shows in the wonderful work they do.”

Jane Louer, founding president and CEO of Louer Facility Planning, said the church leaders and other project stakeholders were a pleasure to work with.

“This project was very satisfying to us due to the people we were able to interact with along the way,” said Louer. “The best outcomes are a result of listening and true collaboration, and Ss. Peter & Paul was definitely one of those experiences.”

On Sunday, June 25, Bishop Thomas Paprocki dedicated Ss. Peter & Paul’s new building after 10:30am mass. The congregation also led tours of the new and renovated spaces.

Louer Facility Planning was founded by interior designer Jane Louer 21 years ago to meet the need for smart workspace solutions across the St. Louis metro region. In addition to churches, Louer’s clients include those in the corporate, financial, healthcare, government, worship and educational sectors. For more information, see www.louerplan.com.

